Short Interest in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Grows By 1,342.0%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,868 shares, a growth of 1,342.0% from the December 31st total of 615 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,762 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 24.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.1% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

