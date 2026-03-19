Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.8105 and last traded at $1.7940. 26,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7350.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

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About Anglo Pacific Group

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Anglo Pacific Group Plc is a London-based natural resources royalty and streaming company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of commodity assets. Established in 1996, the company acquires and manages royalty and streaming interests across precious metals, base metals and bulk commodities. By partnering with mining operators rather than running mines itself, Anglo Pacific limits operational risk while retaining upside potential from production and price appreciation.

The company’s royalty and streaming portfolio spans multiple geographies, including North America, South America, Africa and Oceania.

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