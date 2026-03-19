Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 26,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 11,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.1680.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Melrose Industries Stock Down 0.8%

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries plc is a London?based industrial investment company specializing in the acquisition and performance improvement of manufacturing businesses. Since its founding in 2003 by Christopher Miller and David Roper, Melrose has focused on identifying underperforming assets in sectors such as aerospace, automotive and powder metallurgy, acquiring them with the aim of enhancing operational efficiency and driving long?term value creation.

Melrose’s portfolio is anchored by three core divisions.

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