Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Down 70.9% – Here’s What Happened

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 70.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.2440 and last traded at $0.4710. Approximately 68,157,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 475,195% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Happiness Development Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

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Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures.

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