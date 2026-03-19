Zhaojin Mining Industry (ZHAOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zhaojin Mining Industry (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0858 per share and revenue of $1.3194 billion for the quarter.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Trading Down 2.1%

OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

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About Zhaojin Mining Industry

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Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited operates as one of China’s leading gold producers, focusing on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of gold and associated precious metals. Headquartered in Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, the company’s core activities include underground and open-pit mining, ore beneficiation and refinery operations. Its product portfolio primarily consists of gold dore bars and gold concentrates, along with by-product silver, which it sells to industrial customers and trading houses both domestically and abroad.

The company maintains a network of mines and processing facilities across Shandong Province, where it applies conventional mining techniques alongside modern beneficiation methods such as carbon-in-pulp (CIP) and flotation to optimize recovery rates.

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