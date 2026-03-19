Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $332.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.89.

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Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $227.41 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $124.06 and a 52-week high of $248.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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