UBS Group Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

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American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.80 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 868,776 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 443.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 195,838 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 171,048 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 76,081 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 9,081.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,798 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group News Roundup

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American Airlines Group Company Profile

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American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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