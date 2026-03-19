Head-To-Head Survey: Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) & Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro 4.44% 14.73% 7.20% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metro and Eurocash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metro and Eurocash”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro $15.74 billion 0.95 $727.05 million $1.65 42.91 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 1.46

Metro has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.1%. Metro pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eurocash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Metro beats Eurocash on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro

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Metro Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries. It also manufactures ready-to-eat meals, salads, dips, pastries, pies, breads, and cakes; generic drugs under Pro Doc trademark; and provides online grocery shopping services. In addition, the company offers its private label food products under Irresistibles, Selection, Our Harvest Best, Lucky Koi, Life Smart, Adonis, Phoenicia, and Premiere Moisson brands; and private label drug products comprising beauty and cosmetic products, over-the-counter medications, and personal care products, sold under the Personnelle brand name. It operates a network of food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Adonis, Super C, Marché Richelieu, Marché Ami, Première Moisson, Les 5 Saisons, and Food Basics, as well as drugstores primarily under the PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Santé, PJC Santé Beauté, Brunet, Brunet Plus, Brunet Clinique, Clini Plus, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Eurocash

(Get Free Report)

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

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