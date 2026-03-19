Brokerages Set GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $46.13

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.1333.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Dbs Bank lowered shares of GlobalFoundries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 1.8%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

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GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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