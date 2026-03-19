Brokerages Set GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $46.13

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.1333.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Dbs Bank lowered shares of GlobalFoundries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFS
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GlobalFoundries Stock Down 1.8%
GlobalFoundries stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $50.98.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile
GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.
GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.
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