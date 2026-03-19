Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Decreases By 13.3%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 126,193 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 12th total of 145,484 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

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Insider Transactions at Airgain

Institutional Trading of Airgain

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $30,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,490.23. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,245 shares of company stock valued at $177,405. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 270.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Airgain has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

About Airgain

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Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

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