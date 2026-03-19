NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NRXP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sjbenen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

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NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

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