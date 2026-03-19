ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. 75 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.7870.

ORIX Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

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ORIX Company Profile

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ORIX Corporation (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) is a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1964 as Orient Leasing Co, the company has grown into a global player offering a broad range of services, including leasing and lending, vehicle and equipment rentals, real estate financing and development, and life and non-life insurance products. Over the decades, ORIX has expanded its footprint beyond traditional leasing to encompass investment banking, venture capital, private equity, and asset management, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider of capital solutions.

Operating in more than 30 countries across Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania, ORIX serves a diverse clientele that ranges from multinational corporations and government bodies to small and medium-sized enterprises and individual consumers.

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