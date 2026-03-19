Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

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Fuji Media Company Profile

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Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company based in Minato, Tokyo. The firm offers a range of services including television and radio broadcasting, film and program production, magazine publishing, and live event operations. Its American Depository Receipts are listed on the OTC under the ticker FJTNY, providing U.S. investors access to its media-centric business.

In its television segment, Fuji Media runs the Fuji Television network, one of Japan’s premier private broadcasters, delivering news, sports, dramas, variety shows and anime to a broad domestic audience.

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