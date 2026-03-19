Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 398,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 112,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.0980.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rupert Resources in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Rupert Resources Stock Performance

Rupert Resources Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

(Get Free Report)

Rupert Resources Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol RUPRF. The company is primarily focused on the discovery, evaluation and advancement of gold projects, with a strategic emphasis on high-grade assets in underexplored jurisdictions.

Rupert’s flagship asset is the Ikkari gold project in northern Finland, which includes the historic Pahtavaara mine area. Exploration activities at Ikkari have consisted of systematic drilling campaigns, geophysical surveys and metallurgical testing aimed at expanding known mineralization and defining new targets along the evolving mineral corridor.

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