Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.0160 and last traded at $34.0160. 2,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Altus Group Trading Up 0.5%

Altus Group Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

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Altus Group is a provider of integrated software, data and advisory solutions for the global commercial real estate industry. The company’s software suite includes valuation and asset management products designed to streamline financial analysis and reporting, most notably its ARGUS platform. In addition, Altus Group offers data solutions that aggregate property intelligence, market benchmarks and portfolio performance metrics, enabling investors, owners and operators to make informed decisions across the real estate lifecycle.

Through its advisory services segment, Altus Group delivers consulting expertise in areas such as property tax, cost management, valuation and project leadership.

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