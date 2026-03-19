Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.0890 and last traded at $18.0890. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Trading Up 2.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

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Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

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Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered community bank headquartered in New Orleans. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to retail customers, small businesses, and municipal clients. Its core mission is to support economic growth in the Greater New Orleans region by providing personalized financial solutions tailored to local needs.

Heritage Bank’s product lineup includes a variety of deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, along with online and mobile banking platforms.

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