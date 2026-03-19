Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $57.10. 2,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Xero from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xero has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Xero Stock Up 0.2%

Xero Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67.

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Xero Limited is a global software company specializing in cloud-based accounting solutions designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its core platform enables users to manage invoicing, bank reconciliation, payroll, expense tracking and inventory in a unified environment. The company’s ecosystem supports seamless integration with a broad range of third-party applications, extending functionality in areas such as payments, analytics, time tracking and e-commerce.

Founded in Wellington, New Zealand, in 2006 by Rod Drury, Xero has grown from a local startup into a multinational technology provider.

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