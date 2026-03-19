Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 44,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 51,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Capital Power to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Capital Power Stock Up 2.1%

Capital Power Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power is an independent power producer that develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation facilities in North America. The company’s diversified fleet includes natural gas, coal, wind and solar facilities, with a total generating capacity of approximately 6,500 megawatts. Capital Power’s portfolio serves baseload and peaking requirements as well as renewable energy mandates, providing reliable electricity to utilities, municipalities and large industrial customers under long-term power purchase agreements.

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Capital Power operates in key markets across Canada and the United States.

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