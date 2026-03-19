Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 2.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.08.

About Golden Minerals

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Shapeways Holdings Inc is engaged in the digital manufacturing industry. It makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process.

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