Checkit (LON:CKT) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.11 and last traded at GBX 14.37. 110,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 135,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75.

Checkit Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of £15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

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Insider Transactions at Checkit

In other Checkit news, insider Kit Kyte acquired 22,935 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £5,045.70. Corporate insiders own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

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