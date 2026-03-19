CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
CocaCola Trading Down 2.1%
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 69.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CocaCola
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,850,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,417,000 after buying an additional 1,992,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,037,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,289,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More CocaCola News
Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for KO, a direct buy?side vote of confidence that can support the stock or limit downside after recent weakness. Jefferies Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CocaCola
- Positive Sentiment: Coca?Cola secured a prominent marketing win by bringing Sprite back to the NBA via a sponsorship deal — a revenue/brand exposure positive that may help beverage sales and youth engagement over time. Coca-Cola brings Sprite back to the NBA
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and lists continue to include KO among attractive high?yielding stocks, keeping it on investor radars for dividend income strategies. This supports demand from income?oriented buyers. 3 No-Brainer High-Yielding Stocks to Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups note KO trading steady within the S&P 500; this suggests moves are more about sector/market flows than company?specific shocks. The Coca-Cola Company Steady in S&P 500 Trade Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons and feature articles (e.g., Coca?Cola vs. PepsiCo, and pieces highlighting other dividend stocks) provide context but are unlikely to trigger large moves unless they lead to fund flows. Coca?Cola vs. PepsiCo
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate community/CSR items (e.g., Coca?Cola Scholars honored by the American Indian College Fund) are reputation positives but have limited near?term stock impact. American Indian College Fund Honors Coca?Cola Scholars
- Negative Sentiment: A market note highlighted that KO declined more than the broader market in the latest session — investors may be trimming positions after a recent run or reacting to mixed fundamentals (Coke recently beat EPS but missed revenue estimates), contributing to today’s weakness. Coca?Cola (KO) Declines More Than Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlighting other long?running dividend payers can shift investor attention away from blue?chips like KO but isn’t an immediate threat to Coca?Cola’s business. Meet Wall Street’s Greatest Dividend Stock
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
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