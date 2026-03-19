CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

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CocaCola Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,850,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,417,000 after buying an additional 1,992,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,037,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,289,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Company Profile

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The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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