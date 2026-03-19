Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.2875 and last traded at $129.2875. 6,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.9540.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BDNNY shares. Barclays raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 2.8%

About Boliden AB (publ)

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73.

(Get Free Report)

Boliden AB (publ) is a Swedish-based integrated metals company that specializes in the exploration, mining, smelting and recycling of base and precious metals. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, the company produces zinc, copper, nickel, lead, gold and silver concentrates, as well as refined metals and by-products such as sulphuric acid. Boliden operates through a network of hard-rock mines, metal smelters and recycling facilities.

The group’s mining portfolio includes the Aitik copper–gold mine and the Garpenberg zinc–silver–lead mine in Sweden, the Kevitsa nickel–copper–palladium mine in Finland, and the Tara zinc mine in Ireland, among others.

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