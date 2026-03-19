Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) PT at $14.06

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.0625.

Several research analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.38 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 119.35%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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