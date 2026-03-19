APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 12,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 5,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

APA Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

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About APA Group

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APA Group is one of Australia’s leading energy infrastructure companies, primarily engaged in the ownership, operation and development of natural gas transmission pipelines and related assets. The company’s network extends over 15,000 kilometres, connecting major gas basins to industrial, commercial and residential users across eastern and western Australia, the Northern Territory and into New Zealand. Beyond gas transportation, APA Group also provides gas storage services and operates a growing portfolio of electricity transmission assets and telecommunications infrastructure co-located with its pipeline corridors.

Founded in 2000 as the APA Gas Pipeline Trust and rebranded as APA Group in 2004, the company has expanded through strategic acquisitions and greenfield developments.

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