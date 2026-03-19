Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 40,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 427% from the average session volume of 7,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Appen Stock Down 6.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

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Appen Company Profile

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Appen Ltd. is a global leader in providing high-quality training data for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. Founded in 1996 and based in Sydney, Australia, the company specializes in data collection and annotation services that enable organizations to develop, enhance and deploy AI-driven systems. Appen’s solutions support a wide range of use cases, including natural language processing, speech recognition, computer vision and search relevance optimization.

Appen’s core offerings encompass the creation and management of custom datasets across text, audio, image and video modalities.

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