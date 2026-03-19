Macy’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 35,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 142% compared to the typical volume of 14,652 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore raised their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.00.
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Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Headlines Impacting Macy’s
Here are the key news stories impacting Macy’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Macy’s reported Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue, driven by positive comparable?store sales across its nameplates and strong Bloomingdale’s results — a key catalyst for intraday buying. MarketBeat: Q4 Results & Call
- Positive Sentiment: Management credited a structural shift — greater use of loyalty data, AI and refreshed store formats — for returning the company to comparable?sales growth, supporting a more constructive narrative on execution. PYMNTS: AI, Stores & Loyalty
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest ramped up ahead of the print — unusually large call?option volume was recorded, signaling speculative/leveraged positioning that can amplify moves in either direction. (Options volume data)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: Telsey reaffirmed market?perform with a $25 target, while JPMorgan trimmed its target from $24 to $21 and moved to neutral — both signal cautious optimism but reduce conviction among some investors. Benzinga: Analyst Note
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued mixed/soft guidance for the coming year, forecasting weaker annual sales and profit amid tight consumer spending — this tempers the upside from the quarter and explains some profit?taking pressure. Reuters: Weak Annual Sales Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Hotter?than?expected producer inflation readings (PPI) add a macro risk: stickier input prices or broader inflation could pressure margins or further curb consumer spending. Zacks: PPI Comes in Hot
Macy’s Trading Up 4.8%
Shares of M stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.51. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.
The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.
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