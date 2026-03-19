Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.95 and traded as low as GBX 851.70. Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 857, with a volume of 258,228 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.