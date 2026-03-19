Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.95 and traded as low as GBX 851.70. Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 857, with a volume of 258,228 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.50.

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Gamma Communications Stock Performance

About Gamma Communications

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 939.66.

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Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

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