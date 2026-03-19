Lemonade, Inc. $LMND Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,468 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 107.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 237,044 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $44.00 target price on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Trending Headlines about Lemonade

Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $85, citing the company’s partnership with Tesla as a growth catalyst — the upgrade and the headline drove immediate buying interest. Article Title

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $85, citing the company’s partnership with Tesla as a growth catalyst — the upgrade and the headline drove immediate buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~22,566 call contracts (about 27% above average daily call volume), signalling speculative bullish positioning that likely amplified the intraday move.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~22,566 call contracts (about 27% above average daily call volume), signalling speculative bullish positioning that likely amplified the intraday move. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains mixed: a recent survey shows an average recommendation of “Hold,” indicating the market is divided on whether the upgrade is enough to sustain outperformance. Article Title

Brokerage consensus remains mixed: a recent survey shows an average recommendation of “Hold,” indicating the market is divided on whether the upgrade is enough to sustain outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Analysis caution: Zacks notes the stock recently jumped ~15.8% on above-average volume but warns that the prevailing trend in earnings-estimate revisions does not support continued strength, suggesting upside may be limited without improving fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $902,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,514,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,988,751.04. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $187,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,272.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,796,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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