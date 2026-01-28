Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $195.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $195,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

