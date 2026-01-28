FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Issues Earnings Results

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $111.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:FSUN opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstSun Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

