Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,389 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 84,786 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 75,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.5%

NVZMY stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

