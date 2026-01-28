Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 360 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 4,494 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heritage Media Stock Performance

Shares of OLVI opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -2.10. Heritage Media has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

About Heritage Media

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

