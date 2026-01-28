Numbers Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.86 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $251.05 thousand worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 877,495,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 877,495,317. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0079465 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $154,863.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

