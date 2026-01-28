Aerodrome Finance Trading Up 3.8% This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $76.29 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,826,921,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,826,921,953.28716889 with 912,471,708.10928837 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.46481127 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 446 active market(s) with $14,569,330.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

