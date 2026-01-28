Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $91.39 million and approximately $30.54 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,648,833 tokens. Frax Share’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax Share’s official website is frax.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (prev. FXS) (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax (prev. FXS) has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 92,648,833.55307889 in circulation. The last known price of Frax (prev. FXS) is 1.00289318 USD and is up 22.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $24,460,459.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.com.”

