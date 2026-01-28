23,303 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $124.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

