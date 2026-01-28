Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Short Interest Update

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 12 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Peoples stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. Peoples has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto and personal, SBA, commercial, commercial real estate, home equity, home improvement, and home equity line of credit loan products, as well as mortgages and debit and credit cards.

