Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Short Interest Update

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 12 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Peoples Price Performance
Shares of Peoples stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. Peoples has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.
Peoples Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Nvidia’s 3 Secret Partners
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.