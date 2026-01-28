Short Interest in Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Decreases By 76.9%

Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,116 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 100,102 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacific North West Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS NMTLF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Pacific North West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Pacific North West Capital Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

