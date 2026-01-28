Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Up 237.8% in January

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,235,145 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the December 31st total of 661,659 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

Predictive Discovery Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS PDIYF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Predictive Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

About Predictive Discovery

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) is an Australia?based mineral exploration company focused on the identification and advancement of gold and base metal projects in West Africa. The company holds a diversified portfolio of exploration licenses and joint venture interests primarily in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire. Its core strategy centers on systematic geological evaluation and resource development through both grassroots exploration and earn?in partnerships with industry peers.

Key projects in Predictive Discovery’s portfolio include early? to advanced?stage prospects within highly prospective greenstone belts.

