Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,183 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,752,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $252.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.06.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

