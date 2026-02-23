Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 11,636 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 2.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Trending Headlines about Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its Buy stance on VEEV, signaling continued institutional confidence in Veeva’s growth profile and commercial software exposure. RBC Sticks to Buy

RBC Capital reiterated its Buy stance on VEEV, signaling continued institutional confidence in Veeva’s growth profile and commercial software exposure. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded VEEV (upgrade reported), adding upward analyst support that can attract buyers who follow institutional ratings. Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Morgan Stanley upgraded VEEV (upgrade reported), adding upward analyst support that can attract buyers who follow institutional ratings. Positive Sentiment: Veeva closed higher in the most recent session, showing short-term buying interest after recent weakness. Veeva Closes Higher

Veeva closed higher in the most recent session, showing short-term buying interest after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $330 to $296 but kept an Overweight rating — a signal that the bank still sees upside even while moderating expectations. JPMorgan PT Cut

JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $330 to $296 but kept an Overweight rating — a signal that the bank still sees upside even while moderating expectations. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its target from $280 to $200 and moved to a Neutral rating — reducing near-term upside from that shop and likely tempering enthusiasm from UBS-following investors. UBS PT Cut

UBS lowered its target from $280 to $200 and moved to a Neutral rating — reducing near-term upside from that shop and likely tempering enthusiasm from UBS-following investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces weigh two reasons to like VEEV (platform strength, recurring revenue) against one concern — signaling a balanced view for investors considering re-entry after recent losses. 2 Reasons to Like VEEV

Analyst/opinion pieces weigh two reasons to like VEEV (platform strength, recurring revenue) against one concern — signaling a balanced view for investors considering re-entry after recent losses. Negative Sentiment: Asset managers cite a broader sector rotation out of technology and software, which has pressured Veeva alongside peers — a macro/flow-driven headwind that can keep volatility elevated. Sector Rotation

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2%

VEEV opened at $180.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.13 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.