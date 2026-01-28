UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 135.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $167.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $232.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.82.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

