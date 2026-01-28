Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.68 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $35.68 million and $169.92 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89,989.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.91 or 0.00662198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.69 or 0.00529724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00440781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00012863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,785,630 coins and its circulating supply is 82,785,246 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.