Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,431 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,256.61. The trade was a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $142.57 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $962.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.