Insider Buying: Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Director Buys C$811,084.00 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Pekka Juhani Vauramo bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.41 per share, with a total value of C$811,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$811,084. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 5.6%

ABX stock opened at C$65.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$24.28 and a 52-week high of C$74.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.99.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABX. Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.50.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry – including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines -Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.