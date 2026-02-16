Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sibanye Gold

About Sibanye Gold

(Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.