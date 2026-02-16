Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 104,423 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 79,623 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Blackrock Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Blackrock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.
Blackrock Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackrock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Income Trust
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.