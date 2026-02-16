Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 104,423 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 79,623 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Blackrock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Blackrock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Blackrock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

