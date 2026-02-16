Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,968 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 33,420 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,397 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,397 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol MITQ, designs, manufactures and integrates digital signage solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings encompass both hardware and software platforms that support high-definition displays, interactive kiosks and touchscreen environments. Moving iMage’s systems are engineered to deliver dynamic content, remote monitoring and scalable network deployment to meet evolving customer needs.

Its product lineup includes commercial-grade LCD and LED displays, media players, digital signage enclosures and interactive touchscreen modules.

