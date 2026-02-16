Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

DraftKings, Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, Flutter Entertainment, and SEA are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or monetizing entertainment and leisure content and experiences — for example film and TV studios, streaming platforms, game developers and publishers, music labels, live-event promoters, and theme-park operators. Investors evaluate them by factors like content pipelines and intellectual property value, subscriber or box-office and advertising revenue, and should note they tend to be hit-driven and cyclical, sensitive to consumer trends, competition, and changes in distribution technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Featured Articles