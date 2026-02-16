Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

